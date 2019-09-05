Services
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
Rosary
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
7:30 PM
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
Lying in State
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
24505 Meadowbrook Rd.
Novi, MI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
24505 Meadowbrook Rd.
Novi, MI
Norine Mae Murphy


1938 - 2019
Norine Mae Murphy Obituary
Norine Mae Murphy

- - Norine Mae Murphy, age 80, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late David. Cherished mother of Leslie (Mark) Churella, David (Tami) Murphy, John (Sue) Murphy, Melissa (the late Tom) Maher. Loving Grandmother of Mark Jr., (Amy) Churella, Ryan (Danielle) Churella, Josh (Carlee) Churella, Dayna (Clay) Hanebrink, David Murphy (Robbie Collis), Olivia (Jared) Grubke, Patrick Murphy, Joseph Murphy, Colin Murphy, Lara Murphy, McKenzie Maher, and Brady Maher. Loving great-grandmother of seven. Adored sister of Jackie (the late Tom) Brennan and predeceased by loving brother John (Dale) Hawkins. Also leaves many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Thursday, September 5, 3-8 pm at O'Brien-Sullivan Funeral 41555 Grand River Ave, Novi. Rosary at 7:30 PM.In-state Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10:30 am until 11 am Funeral Mass at Holy Family Catholic Church 24505 Meadowbrook Rd., Novi. Rosary at 7:30 PM. Interment Pine Lake Cemetery. West Bloomfield, MI Expressions of sympathy www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019
