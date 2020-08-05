Norma Adele Tureff
Oak Park - Norma Adele Tureff, age 97, of Oak Park, died August 5, 2020.
Beloved wife to the late Seymour Tureff. Devoted mother of Marcia (Marc) Manson and Lawrence (Ruth) Tureff. Loving grandmother of Benjamin Manson, Jeremy (Alison) Manson, Lauren (Eric) Hord and Ryan Tureff. Proud great grandmother of Ava Manson, Ethan Manson, Willa Manson Lucy Manson and Nicholas Hord. Treasured daughter to the late Lillian and the late Max Brock. Cherished sister to Ruth (late Ralph) Sheldon, late David (Leah) Brock, late Fenette (late Morton) Rifkin. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2:00 PM THURSDAY 8/6/2020 at CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. Arrangements entrusted to HEBREW MEMORIAL CHAPEL 248.543.1622. www.hebrewmemorial.org