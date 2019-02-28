|
Norma Alison Samuel
Norma was born on January 17, 1929 and passed away on February 26, 2019 at the age of 90. Loving mother of Bruce Samuel (Lynn) and the late Carol Diane Samuel and Patricia Ann Samuel. Proud grandmother of Ethan Samuel and Bryce Samuel. She loved her family and friends and took good care of her animals and her garden. Funeral Service Saturday, March 2, 11am at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 540 W. Lewiston, Ferndale.
