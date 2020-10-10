Norma Ersilia Armstrong



The eldest of two daughters, Norma Ersilia Armstrong, nee D'Amico, was born in Detroit, MI January 16, 1931 to Ida De Cesare D'Amico of Lawrence, MA and Ovidio D'Amico of Alfadena, Italy. Norma graduated from Southeastern High School and pursued a nursing degree at Wayne State University. During this time she met Robert L. Armstrong, who also was attending Wayne State. They wedded August 23, 1952, beginning a 65+ year romance which was the inspiration of many who knew them.



To better accommodate the demands of family life, Norma gave up a career in nursing and shifted her field to Education. She completed her Bachelor's degree in Education while working full-time as a substitute teacher in Special Education and Social Sciences in Royal Oak and Madison Heights School Districts.



In 1964, Bob's work with Chrysler International afforded them the opportunity to move their young family to Geneva, Switzerland. During this time, the family traveled extensively, enjoying destinations on the continent as well as visiting N. Africa and the Middle East. Norma's joie de vivre, generosity, dry wit and charm endeared her to all who knew her. A vivacious hostess, she and Bob hosted many soirees to a large international community living and working with multinational corporations based in Geneva. These soirees cemented many close, life-long friendships with the Chrysler community of American and Swiss co-workers whom they would continue to visit well into retirement.



While living in Geneva, Norma took an intensive language course and became a member of an international French/English research team for current affairs and issues; a board member of their children's first school Le College du Leman; and the Educational Consultant/Director of their final school Lycée des Nations, an Anglo-American Primary/Secondary school in Versoix.



Upon the family's return to the US in 1967, Norma located a two-story Colonial style house in Berkley, Michigan, which would remain the Armstrong homestead for the next 47 years. In addition to running a very active household, Norma taught Sociology and World Issues at the Tyndall Center for Continuing Education in Oak Park. She was also a substitute teacher in the Berkley School system.



In 1972, Bob was transferred to London, England, where they lived in a five-story townhouse in Harley Street of London's West End. During her stay, Norma attended University of London School of Oriental and African studies, where she prepared for her post-graduate work. She became co-chairperson of American Children's Citizenship Rights League of the United Kingdom, a group which successfully lobbied US Congress to pass legislation redressing the inequities of citizenship and naturalization laws as they applied to children abroad of one US parent, and one alien parent. Bob and Norma spent several more years between London and Geneva before returning back to the US.



Norma was interested in the world around her and her inquisitive mind led her to seek out and travel to the places that would enrich her life experiences. She got her Masters in Geography in1982 at Wayne State University, with her thesis on South African politics in the Apartheid era. For her research, Norma took two trips to South Africa, meeting with activists from the African National Congress (while it still banned by the Botha government), and traveling extensively throughout the country as well as the Ciskei Republic and Lesotho.



Norma was a talented photographer, and took extensive photographs of her travels. Her favorite subjects were nature and their ever-present, much adored yellow Labs.



Norma and Bob left Berkley, MI in 2015 for a small, Spanish-style house in Glendale, California, to be closer to their children who lived in Los Angeles. Norma is predeceased by her loving husband Robert L. Armstrong. She is survived by her daughter Kristin Armstrong; son Curtis Armstrong, daughter-in-law Elaine Aronson and granddaughter Lily Armstrong; her niece Dana (Steven) Eckhout and her husband Steven Eckhout; their three adult sons Zachary, Max and Reed Eckhout; Reed's spouse Marie Meram Eckhout and their child Emerson Eckhout. Norma's two favorite charities were World Wildlife Fund and Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary. Memorial services to be announced.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store