|
|
Norma Gargaro
St. Clair Shores - GARGARO, Norma P. (Cunningham) surviving spouse of the late Eugene A. Gargaro, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at age 94. A long time Detroiter, Norma was 1 of 13 children and was raised in the Ohio area before moving to Detroit in the early 1940's. Norma loved working and held a number of professional positions during her working career. Norma and the late Eugene A. Gargaro were married in 1980 and Norma and Eugene enjoyed family gatherings with children and grandchildren, nieces and nephews, particularly while vacationing at their home in Hilsburo Beach, Florida. Norma loved her many siblings and their spouses, her nieces and nephews, many cousins and always enjoyed family reunion gatherings. Norma was a long time parishioner and volunteer at Central United Methodist Church in Detroit and was one of the leading members of the church's choir for many years. Norma loved gardening and one of her favorite volunteer roles at Central United Methodist was tending to and overseeing the Church gardens and grounds. Memorial contributions in Norma's memory may be made to Central United Methodist Church, 23 E. Adams Ave., Detroit, MI 48226, 313-965-5422. A private memorial service will be held. ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 31, 2019