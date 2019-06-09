|
Norma Gorosh
West Bloomfield - Norma Gorosh, 92, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 07 June 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Gorosh. Cherished mother of Alan (Rhona) Gorosh, Neil (Dr. Marla Rowe Gorosh) Gorosh, Dr. Jeffrey Gorosh, Dr. Richard Gorosh, and Bruce (Tamara) Gorosh. Proud grandmother of Kasie (Nathan) Brill, Dr. Loren (Nathalia) Gorosh, Alex (Marisa) Gorosh, Sean Gorosh, Hannah Gorosh, Hilary (fiance Eli Wald) Gorosh, Jamie Gorosh and Rachel Gorosh. Adoring great-grandmother of Emmett Brill and Rowe Gorosh. Devoted daughter of the late Julius and the late Anna Spielberg. SERVICES 10:00 A.M. TUESDAY JUNE 11, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. INTERMENT AT MACHPELAH CEMETERY. Arrangements by the Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 9, 2019