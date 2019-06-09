Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
at the residence of Neil Gorosh and Dr. Marla Rowe Gorosh
6071 Northfield
West Bloomfield, MI
Visitation
Following Services
at the residence of Neil Gorosh and Dr. Marla Rowe Gorosh
6071 Northfield
West Bloomfield, MI
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
at the residence of Bruce and Tamara Gorosh
3253 Bloomfield Shore Drive
West Bloomfield, MI
Shiva
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
at the residence of Bruce and Tamara Gorosh
3253 Bloomfield Shore Drive
West Bloomfield, MI
Service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
at the residence of Bruce and Tamara Gorosh
3253 Bloomfield Shore Drive
West Bloomfield, MI
Shiva
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
at the residence of Bruce and Tamara Gorosh
3253 Bloomfield Shore Drive
West Bloomfield, MI
Norma Gorosh Obituary
Norma Gorosh

West Bloomfield - Norma Gorosh, 92, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 07 June 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Gorosh. Cherished mother of Alan (Rhona) Gorosh, Neil (Dr. Marla Rowe Gorosh) Gorosh, Dr. Jeffrey Gorosh, Dr. Richard Gorosh, and Bruce (Tamara) Gorosh. Proud grandmother of Kasie (Nathan) Brill, Dr. Loren (Nathalia) Gorosh, Alex (Marisa) Gorosh, Sean Gorosh, Hannah Gorosh, Hilary (fiance Eli Wald) Gorosh, Jamie Gorosh and Rachel Gorosh. Adoring great-grandmother of Emmett Brill and Rowe Gorosh. Devoted daughter of the late Julius and the late Anna Spielberg. SERVICES 10:00 A.M. TUESDAY JUNE 11, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. INTERMENT AT MACHPELAH CEMETERY. Arrangements by the Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 9, 2019
