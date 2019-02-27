|
Norma J. Gearhart Bennett
Oak Park - Passed away on February 25, 2019 at the age of 92. Loving mother of Michael, Gayle, Chris, Lori, Todd (Thomas) and daughter from another mother Linda Arndt.Cherished grandmother of Tina Jean Christine Bennett and proud great-grandmother of Eleana Burress. Dearest friend of Betty Trapchak. Aunt of Kathleen (John Phelps) Strauch and Robert Strauch. Also survived by many nieces and nephews from the Bennett side of the family. The family entrusted her care and services to the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home-Westland, 734-522-9400, Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 27, 2019