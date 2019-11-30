Services
Norma J.d. Decess

Norma J.d. Decess Obituary
Norma J.D. Decess

Livonia - November 29, 2019, Age 87. Beloved wife of the late Edgar. Loving mother of Pamela (Al) Haushalter, Carlene (Patrick) Shaw, Jennifer (Michael) Broginski and Elizabeth (the late Joseph) Williams. Cherished grandmother of 12, great grandmother of 24, and great great grandmother of 6. Dear sister of Richard (Jean) Eisenach, Kathleen (the late Vern) Beebe and the late Carmen (Ed) Raesse. Visitation Monday 2-8pm at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). In state Tuesday 10am until the 11am Funeral Service at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 5885 Venoy (between Ford Rd. & Warren). Memorials suggested to the church. www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
