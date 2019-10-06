|
|
Norma Jean Day
Grosse Pointe - Norma Jean Day (née Mettlach), 88, died peacefully at home with her children on September 25, 2019. Her death came after two months in hospice care for heart disease. A former resident of Grosse Pointe, Norma lived at Park Place Heritage Village in Warren.
Born May 14, 1931 in Hoisington, Kansas, Norma was an only child raised by parents and a grandmother she loved "more than life itself," as she often reminisced with her children. Her father, John, was a Missouri Pacific railroad engineer, and her mother, Florence, was a homemaker who baked a mean cherry pie.
Norma loved her small-town upbringing, but with a God-given singing voice, she left Hoisington after high school to study voice and music at the Kansas City Conservatory of Music. "One of my mom's favorite memories of her singing career was a recital she performed at the Conservatory. Harry Truman's daughter attended the school as well, and after my mom sang, President Truman introduced himself to her backstage to tell her what a beautiful voice she had," said her daughter Mary Beth Day, of Beverly Hills, MI. "It was one of many proud moments related to her singing."
Once she graduated, Norma performed in summer stock theatre productions at the iconic Starlight Theatre at Kansas City's Swope Park. While there, she met her future husband, Clarence E. (Bud) Day, Jr., of Detroit and Grosse Pointe, MI. The two eventually ventured to New York City, where they gave Broadway a shot, performing in various choruses of major musical productions.
After a New York wedding and reception at Tavern on the Green in 1956, Norma and Bud left the bright lights to move to Grosse Pointe, where they raised two children, Mary Beth and John, and ran a travel agency, Day Travel. The pair traveled extensively throughout the years, often leading charter groups around the world. "My mom hated leaving us at home, so after a couple trips without us, she and my Dad took John and me with them as much as they could. We got to see a lot of the world at a young age, and they really had a lot of patience with us on those trips. It's a gift we'll cherish forever," said Mary Beth.
In addition to travel, Norma loved to golf, socialize, read cookbooks, and brag about her kids and grandkids. Predeceased by Bud in 1992, Norma is survived by Mary Beth and John, their spouses John Rudolph and Lynn Day, grandchildren Allison Phifer (Chris) and Jack Day (Ally) and four great grandchildren, with a fifth on the way. Memorial services are private, but donations can be made in her name to or the Michigan Humane Society.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 6, 2019