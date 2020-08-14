1/1
Norma Laskey
1930 - 2020
Norma Laskey

LASKEY, Norma J., age 89, died on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. She resided at Beechwood Manor and will be truly missed by the staff. She was born on September 15, 1930 in Ludington, Michigan to the late Walter and Ida Hutchison. In 1952 Norma met the love of her life, Steve and were married for 68 years. She was the dear sister of the late Marie Hutchison. Norma was part of the 1948 graduation Class of Detroit Eastern High School. After high school, Norma went on to attend classes at Wayne State. After a long career, Norma retired from the Wayne County Jury Commission as a Secretary and Commissioner and retired from Republic Steel where she held the title of a telecommunications specialist. She was also a republican delegate for many county conventions. Norma volunteered in several neighborhood community groups. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 18 from 12pm to 4pm with a 3 pm Prayer Service at Chas. Verheyden, Inc., 16300 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lighthouse Church Network, 31473 Leota, Fraser, MI 48026. Share a memory at verheyden.org






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
