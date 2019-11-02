|
Norma M. Russo
Entered into rest on October 31, 2019. Age 92. Loving wife of the late Dr. James A. Russo, a love that has lasted a lifetime. Beloved mother of James (Elizabeth). Dearest grandmother of Christopher (Hanna), Jeffrey and Gregory. Dear great-grandmother of Liam, Collin, Henry and Dylan. Loving sister of Nancy (Richard) and the late Patricia, James, Michael and Thomas. Loved and supported by many nieces and nephews. Longtime secretary of Divine Child Elementary School. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:00 a.m. at Divine Child Catholic Church, 1055 N Silvery Ln, Dearborn, gathering from 9:30 a.m. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 p.m. at the Dearborn Chapel of the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Rosary Tuesday 7:00 p.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019