Services
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Russo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma M. Russo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma M. Russo Obituary
Norma M. Russo

Entered into rest on October 31, 2019. Age 92. Loving wife of the late Dr. James A. Russo, a love that has lasted a lifetime. Beloved mother of James (Elizabeth). Dearest grandmother of Christopher (Hanna), Jeffrey and Gregory. Dear great-grandmother of Liam, Collin, Henry and Dylan. Loving sister of Nancy (Richard) and the late Patricia, James, Michael and Thomas. Loved and supported by many nieces and nephews. Longtime secretary of Divine Child Elementary School. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:00 a.m. at Divine Child Catholic Church, 1055 N Silvery Ln, Dearborn, gathering from 9:30 a.m. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 p.m. at the Dearborn Chapel of the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Rosary Tuesday 7:00 p.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -