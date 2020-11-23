Norma Sue Meyerand
Warren - Norma Sue Meyerand, a longtime Warren resident, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, died on November 20, 2020. She was 85 years old. Norma was born on May 3, 1935 in Quincy, Illinois. She was the only child of George and Elsie Meyer. She graduated from Quincy High School in 1953 and then went on to attend Valparaiso University. She married her high school sweetheart, Paul Meyerand, in June 1955. Norma and Paul moved to Detroit, Michigan where Paul began a career with General Motors and they started their family. Norma and Paul had three children - Mike, Mark and Sue. Norma spent most of her time focused on what mattered most to her - her family. From planning family gatherings and holidays to attending events and activities with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, Norma enjoyed cooking for her family and watching her family enjoy life. She was also very involved in activities at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Warren where she helped with the food pantry, the ladies guild and the Holy Cross Classic Cruisers. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Paul, and her three children; Mike (Sue) Meyerand, Mark Meyerand and Sue (Brian) Williams. She has five grandchildren - Steven (Monica) Meyerand, Cindy (James) Shiftan, Julia Williams, Rachel (Michael) Ferner and Esther (Joel) Allen. Norma is also survived by six great- grandchildren - Sophia Meyerand, McKayla Meyerand, Ellen Shiftan, Ernest Shiftan, Asa Allen and Ezra Allen. A private memorial service will be held at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Warren. Memorial tributes can be sent to the Holy Cross Lutheran Church Food Pantry and Beaumont Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home in Warren. www.Temrowski.com