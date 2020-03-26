|
Norman Francis Jr. and Barbara Ann Berg
- - Norman Francis Berg Jr. and his wife of more than 64 years Barbara (Grady) Berg passed away peacefully in their Beverly Hills home on March 24th and March 23rd respectively. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Helen (Besselman) Grady, sisters Martha (Bill) Danz, Eileen (William) McMillan, Ruth (John) Hassett. Norman was preceded in death by his parents Norman and Marguerite (Hogan) Berg, and his sister Marga (Rottach) Berg. "B" and "Papa" are survived by their six children, Norman Francis III, Susan (Zessin) and husband John, Kathryn (Liesveld) and husband Frederick, Julie (Pulte) and husband Mark, John Berg and wife Elizabeth, and Mark Berg and wife Kellie, Grandchildren John, Matt, Lauren, and Christine Zessin, Elizabeth, Amy, Mary, and Thomas Liesveld, Riley, Anna, and Joseph Berg, William, Caitlin, and Margaret Pulte, Emily, Steven, and Jeannie Nash, and Kathryn Berg. Family has planned a private burial. A celebration Mass at St. Regis Church and celebration of friends is planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Brother Rice High School, 7101 Lahser Road Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301, and Marian High School, 7225 Lahser Road Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301.
