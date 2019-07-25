|
Norman G. Sorensen
Rochester Hills - Norman G. Sorensen, 89, of Rochester Hills, MI, passed away on July 20, 2019. He was born in Detroit, MI on June 6, 1930. He was predeceased by and married to Mary E. (Suiter) Sorensen for 40 years. He retired from General Motors Design Staff in 1987. Norman was a proud member of the Danish Brotherhood, DGB Ski Club, and an avid golfer. He loved and was loved by his family and friends and will be deeply missed. He is survived by his children; Charmagne Adkins (Steve), Glen (Sheila) Sorensen, Cherie Sorensen and Lisa M. Lackey (Michael), as well as his grandchildren; Hunter Sorensen, Mitchell Adkins, Ryn and Eli Lackey. A Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, June 27, 2019 from 2PM-6PM at Pixley Funeral Home, 322 W. University Dr., Rochester, MI 48307. Memorial Contributions can be made to The Michigan Humane Society or Leader Dogs for the Blind.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 25, 2019