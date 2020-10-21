Norman J "Norm" Skruch
Northville - Norman J. "Norm" Skruch, 86, of Northville, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. Norm was born on April 11, 1934 in Dearborn to Jon and Clara Skruch, the second of their five children. Norm graduated in 1951 from Fordson High School where he was a center on the basketball team. He went on to study at the University of Detroit where he graduated in 1957 with a degree in Architectural Engineering. Further education took Norm to Michigan State University for his Masters in Business Administration. Norm spent 29 years working for Ford Motor Company World Headquarters, retiring in 1996. He was a member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and the Knights of Columbus. He was a member of St. Anselm Parish in Dearborn for forty years, where he served as a lector for 10+ years. More recently, a thirteen-year member of St. Colette Catholic Church in Livonia. Norm was a lifelong athlete playing basketball, baseball, golf and tennis. His passion for tennis covered over thirty years playing at the Fairlane Club in Dearborn. Tennis, for Norm, was more than just a game or competition. It provided a "second family" for Norm of which he enjoyed many relationships and memories. In addition to sports, his next love was painting in watercolor. He even taught watercolor painting classes for the last 8 years.
Norm is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol (nee: Ratty); children, Greg (Debbie) Skruch, Elizabeth Ascione, and Michael (Jodi) Skruch. Also survived by his brother-in-law Walt (Adel) Dissett and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Norm was pre-deceased by his brother, Richard Skruch; sisters, Caroline Dissett, Gerry Orrion, and Angie Kolenda.
Private cremation services were held with inurnment at St. Hedwig Cemetery, Dearborn Heights.
Memorial contributions in Mr. Skruch's name may be made to Angela Hospice 14100 Newburgh Rd, Livonia, MI 48154 (www.angelahospice.org
) or Society of the Propagation of the Faith of the Archdiocese of Detroit - 12 State St. Detroit, MI 48226. Attn: Rev. Msgr. James A. Moloney (www.cfmi.fcsuite.com
)
Please share memories of Norm or condolences with his family at www.harryjwillfuneralhome.com