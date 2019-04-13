|
|
Norman Katz
Bloomfield Hills - Norman David Katz, 93, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, died on 11 April 2019. Beloved husband of 65 years of Dr. Ann Katz. Cherished father of Richard (Andrea) Katz, Susan (Aaron) Amster, Stephen (Audrey Fine) Katz, and Laura (Mark) Adler. Loving Papa Norm of Sara Katz, Daniel Katz, Gabriella Katz, Lauren Amster, Josh (fiancée Jenna Bryon) Amster, Adam Katz, Mitchell Katz, Sophie Katz, Alyssa Adler, Alex Adler, David Adler and the late Joel Katz. Devoted son of the late Joseph I. Katz and the late Bessie Katz. Dear brother of Rena Uveller and the late Dr. Sidney Katz. Brother-in-law of Sally Katz and the late Richard Uveller. SERVICES 1:00 P.M. SUNDAY, APRIL 14, 2019 AT THE DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019