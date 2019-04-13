Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Katz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Katz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Norman Katz Obituary
Norman Katz

Bloomfield Hills - Norman David Katz, 93, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, died on 11 April 2019. Beloved husband of 65 years of Dr. Ann Katz. Cherished father of Richard (Andrea) Katz, Susan (Aaron) Amster, Stephen (Audrey Fine) Katz, and Laura (Mark) Adler. Loving Papa Norm of Sara Katz, Daniel Katz, Gabriella Katz, Lauren Amster, Josh (fiancée Jenna Bryon) Amster, Adam Katz, Mitchell Katz, Sophie Katz, Alyssa Adler, Alex Adler, David Adler and the late Joel Katz. Devoted son of the late Joseph I. Katz and the late Bessie Katz. Dear brother of Rena Uveller and the late Dr. Sidney Katz. Brother-in-law of Sally Katz and the late Richard Uveller. SERVICES 1:00 P.M. SUNDAY, APRIL 14, 2019 AT THE DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now