Norman L. Ruppert
Macomb Township - Norman L. Ruppert passed away on May 6, 2019, age of 89. Beloved husband of the late Monajean (Wieczorkowski). Beloved and devoted father of Michael (the late Sandra). Proud and loving grandfather of Paul (Jennifer) Ruppert, Emily (Andrew) Carlson and the late Steven Ruppert. Proud great grandfather of Ashleigh, Emma, Conner, Paige and Daniel. Dear brother of Jerry (the late Marcia) and the late Ronald (Carol) Ruppert. Dear uncle of Dawn (Peter), Mark (Karen), Allan, Susan (Ken), Gail (Bob). Visitation will be Friday, May 17, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. with a Knights of Columbus Rosary 7 pm at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (N. of 22 Mile Rd.) Shelby Twp. Instate Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until a 10:00 a.m. Funeral mass at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 18201 Romeo Plank Rd. (Corner of 23 Mile Rd.) Macomb Twp. Inurnment Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Michigan.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 12, 2019