Norman L. Shook Passed away peacefully at home at the age of 81 years. Beloved husband and best friend of Marilyn. Dad to Laura (Eric) Nelson; Lon (Traci) Shook. Grandpa to Erin Nelson, Joel and Ethan Shook. Brother of Betty and Richard Krok; Brother-in-law to Dennis and Pauline Rovano. Norman retired from Chrysler Corporation in 2001, Outer Drive Tech Center, where he worked as a Tool and Die Maker. Norman and Marilyn recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family and friends. Norman proudly served in the United States Air Force. A celebration of Norman's life will be held at a later date due to the current restrictions of public gatherings in place due to the COVID -19 Virus. Condolences at www.LynchFAMILYFuneralDirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020