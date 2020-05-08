Services
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Norman L. Shook Obituary
Norman L. Shook Passed away peacefully at home at the age of 81 years. Beloved husband and best friend of Marilyn. Dad to Laura (Eric) Nelson; Lon (Traci) Shook. Grandpa to Erin Nelson, Joel and Ethan Shook. Brother of Betty and Richard Krok; Brother-in-law to Dennis and Pauline Rovano. Norman retired from Chrysler Corporation in 2001, Outer Drive Tech Center, where he worked as a Tool and Die Maker. Norman and Marilyn recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family and friends. Norman proudly served in the United States Air Force. A celebration of Norman's life will be held at a later date due to the current restrictions of public gatherings in place due to the COVID -19 Virus. Condolences at www.LynchFAMILYFuneralDirectors.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020
