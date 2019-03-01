|
Norman Louis Ahee
Grosse Pointe Shores - Norman Louis Ahee, age 82, February 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Frances (nee Babinski). Loving father of Donald, Catherine (Nicholas) Tsouroullis, and Michelle. Dear brother of Edna (William) Nola, Dolores Howard, and the late Edward. Brother in-law of Margaret Ahee. Visitation Friday, March 1, 4-8 PM with vigil service at 7 PM at A.H. Peters, 20705 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Woods, 48236. In state Saturday, March 2, 10:30 AM until time of Funeral Mass at 11 AM at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 23401 E. Jefferson, St. Clair Shores, 48080. Inurnment at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Twp. Memorial contributions to St. Lucy Catholic Church. ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 1, 2019