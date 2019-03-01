Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
Vigil
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
Lying in State
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Lucy Catholic Church
23401 E. Jefferson
St. Clair Shores, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Lucy Catholic Church
23401 E. Jefferson
St. Clair Shores, MI
Norman Louis Ahee


Norman Louis Ahee

Grosse Pointe Shores - Norman Louis Ahee, age 82, February 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Frances (nee Babinski). Loving father of Donald, Catherine (Nicholas) Tsouroullis, and Michelle. Dear brother of Edna (William) Nola, Dolores Howard, and the late Edward. Brother in-law of Margaret Ahee. Visitation Friday, March 1, 4-8 PM with vigil service at 7 PM at A.H. Peters, 20705 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Woods, 48236. In state Saturday, March 2, 10:30 AM until time of Funeral Mass at 11 AM at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 23401 E. Jefferson, St. Clair Shores, 48080. Inurnment at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Twp. Memorial contributions to St. Lucy Catholic Church. ahpeters.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 1, 2019
