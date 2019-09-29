|
Norman "Bud" Moore
Northville - Norman "Bud" Moore a resident of Northville, MI passed away on September 27th, 2019. Bud was 84 years old. Bud was born on March 14th, 1935 in Detroit to Vera and Norman Moore. He was a proud graduate of St. Theresa High School and a superior athlete. Bud is survived by his beloved wife Yvonne "Bonnie" of 57 years and children, Joe (Lisa) Moore, Patrick (Jennifer) Moore and Susan (Steven) Gregerson. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Marissa Moore, Ashley Moore, Lauren Moore, Brett Moore and Bryce Moore. Brother of Mary Lou Sheeran. Bud is preceded in death by his sisters, Virginia Skinner, his twin sisters: Shirley Rady and Jean Wakely. Visitation 3-8 pm Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the O'Brien/Sullivan 41555 Grand River Novi 248-348-1800. Memorial Mass 10:30 am Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic 133 Orchard Northville, MI. Memorial contributions may be directed to Juvenile Diabetes
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 29, 2019