Bloomfield Hills - Norman Stern, 94, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, died February 19, 2019. Norman was the beloved husband of the late Sydney Stern. Cherished father of Bill (Julie) Stern, Gail (Joel) Alpert, and Meg (Steve) Cicurel. Loving grandfather of Lindsay (Jason) Cox, Ari (Blair) Stern, Emily Stern (Jake) Gatof, Jeffrey (Kristen Burrall) Alpert, Cara Alpert, Rachel Cicurel and Jessica (Danny) Gubin. Loving Great-Grandpa Stern of Sydney and Nathan Cox, Gavin and Chloe Stern, and Soraya Alpert. Adored brother of Mickey (Maria) Stern and Murial (Bernie) Moray. Son of the late Fannie and the late Louis Stern. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. SERVICES 2:30 P.M. WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 20, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. INTERMENT AT BETH EL MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 20, 2019