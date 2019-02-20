Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:30 PM
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Stern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Stern

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Norman Stern Obituary
Norman Stern

Bloomfield Hills - Norman Stern, 94, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, died February 19, 2019. Norman was the beloved husband of the late Sydney Stern. Cherished father of Bill (Julie) Stern, Gail (Joel) Alpert, and Meg (Steve) Cicurel. Loving grandfather of Lindsay (Jason) Cox, Ari (Blair) Stern, Emily Stern (Jake) Gatof, Jeffrey (Kristen Burrall) Alpert, Cara Alpert, Rachel Cicurel and Jessica (Danny) Gubin. Loving Great-Grandpa Stern of Sydney and Nathan Cox, Gavin and Chloe Stern, and Soraya Alpert. Adored brother of Mickey (Maria) Stern and Murial (Bernie) Moray. Son of the late Fannie and the late Louis Stern. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. SERVICES 2:30 P.M. WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 20, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. INTERMENT AT BETH EL MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY. www.irakaufman.com

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.