- - Norman W. Ruska, age 87, passed away May 18, 2019. Norman was a U.S. Army veteran. He enjoyed boating and was a talented handyman. Beloved husband of Dolores for 64 years. Loving father of Diana (Matt) Bender and Nancy (Bruce) Allan. Proud grandfather of Ryan, Adam, Nathan and Joshua. Dearest brother of Rachel Lambert and brother-in-law of Josie Ruska. He is predeceased by his son, David Ruska and his brothers, Arthur Ruska, Harold (Lillian) Ruska and James Ruska. Visitation Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 3pm until 8pm at Kaul Funeral Home, 27830 Gratiot Avenue, Roseville. In state on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 12pm until time of funeral at 1pm at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 23000 Gratiot Ave, Eastpointe. Donations are appreciated to Residential Hospice or St. Peter Lutheran Church. Please share a memory with the family on Norman's online guestbook.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 22, 2019