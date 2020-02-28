|
|
Norwood Eugene "Gene" Hunt
Warren - Norwood Eugene "Gene" Hunt of Warren passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020 at the age of 87.
Born in Highland Park on November 3, 1932, Gene was the son of Harold and Rachel (Dresser) Hunt. Raised in Dearborn, Gene was a graduate of Mackenzie High School in Detroit, Wayne State University and Detroit College of Law. He honorably served his country as a United States Marine and fought in the Korean War.
While employed at Ford Motor Company, Gene attended law school at night and earned his law degree in 1971. He established his own law practice and was a respected member of the Macomb County Bar Association.
Gene was preceded in death by his daughter Linda Hunt in 2007. Loving husband of Nan for 62 years. Proud father of Beth (Andy) Disbrow and John (Lafuqha) Hunt. Adoring grandfather of Ahmad, Hannah, Drew, Kaitlyn, John and Zoe. Great grandfather of Kyron and Aidon.
There will be no funeral service. However, a memorial mass is scheduled for Saturday, March 21st at 11:00 a.m. at St. Malachy Catholic Church, 14115 E. 14 Mile Road, Sterling Heights, 48312. Family hour will precede the memorial mass at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the or to St. Malachy.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020