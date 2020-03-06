Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for Nota Evangeliou
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nota Evangeliou

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nota Evangeliou Obituary
Nota Evangeliou

St Clair Shores - Evangeliou, Nota. Age 88. March 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Costa. Loving mother of Tina Ziemba (Steven), Terry (Pasquale Nunnari), Joanne Sache, and Joyce Pranion (Doug). Adoring grandmother of Christopher, Phillip, Joseph, and Lana. Great-grandmother of Macen, Aubrey, and Alivia. Visitation Friday 2-9 pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods. Trisagion at 6 pm. Instate Saturday 9:30 am until 10 am Funeral Service at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 21800 Marter Rd., St. Clair Shores. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 25200 Telegraph Rd., Southfield, MI 48033. ahpeters.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nota's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.H. Peters Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -