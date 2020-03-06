|
Nota Evangeliou
St Clair Shores - Evangeliou, Nota. Age 88. March 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Costa. Loving mother of Tina Ziemba (Steven), Terry (Pasquale Nunnari), Joanne Sache, and Joyce Pranion (Doug). Adoring grandmother of Christopher, Phillip, Joseph, and Lana. Great-grandmother of Macen, Aubrey, and Alivia. Visitation Friday 2-9 pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods. Trisagion at 6 pm. Instate Saturday 9:30 am until 10 am Funeral Service at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 21800 Marter Rd., St. Clair Shores. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 25200 Telegraph Rd., Southfield, MI 48033. ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020