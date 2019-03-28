Services
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Gesu Catholic Church
17180 Oak Drive
Detroit, MI
Service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Gesu Catholic Church
17180 Oak Drive
Detroit, MI
- - Odessa Jefferies Ford, 83, passed away on March 21, 2019, after a brief illness. Odessa graduated from Northern High School and later received her Bachelor and Master's Degree's from Marygrove College. She was a Special Education Teacher for the Detroit Public Schools Union Rep., Bagley Community Block Captain, and a member of Gesu Catholic Church.

Odessa's love, friendly and faithful persona will be missed by her husband, Herbert; children, Alison (Michael ) Day, Sr and Jefferey Ford; sisters, Thelma Dave, Barbara Jefferies, Doris (Charles) Ford and Beulah (Frank) Owens; brother-in-laws, Charles Ford, Sam Ford, Henry Ford and Roy Ford; sisters-in-law, Mildred Ford, Thomasine Ford, Fredel Ford, Gerain Ford, Barbara Ford and Gilda Ford; grandchildren, Michael (Lindsey) Day, II, Brian (Kimberly) Day, Sr. and Aaron Day ; 6 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends.

Services will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 1:00pm, preceded by a 12:00 Noon Family Hour, at Gesu Catholic Church, 17180 Oak Drive, Detroit, Michigan 48221, Father Peter Etzel, officiating. Funeral arrangements handled by The House of Day Funeral Service, 2550 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43607



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019
