Odette L. Heldt Birgbauer
Jacksonville Beach, FL - Odette Birgbauer, formerly of Detroit, Michigan, passed away in Jacksonville, Florida, on July 10, 2018, at the age of 99. She was predeceased by her parents, aunt and uncle, and brother and sister-in-law.
Odette was born in France. She came to Detroit before the start of WW II to help her aunt and uncle run their French restaurant, Au Lion d'Or, located on Second Avenue, in the heart of what is now part of the WSU campus. Odette met her first husband, Michel P. Heldt, also French, at the restaurant when Michel was in the US to study navigation during WW II. They were married after the war and had 3 children. Michel predeceased her in 1967.
In 1983, Odette married a dear friend, Gordon Birgbauer Sr, and moved to his home in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. She had always loved summer and the ocean, so she was very happy to move to Florida. Gordon predeceased her in 2003. Odette subsequently moved to a condo overlooking the ocean in Jacksonville Beach where she was living at the time of her death.
Odette is survived by her children Claudine Heldt-King (Robert King), Farmington Hills, MI, Robert Heldt (Phoebe YeHongFei), France, and Ann Heldt, Suttons Bay, MI, her two nieces in France, Denise Clatot and Huguette Quentin, her two grandchildren in France, Melodie and Michel Heldt, and numerous grand nieces and nephews as well as step-children and grandchildren.
A memorial service for Odette is planned for Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11 am at Beverly Hills United Methodist Church, 20000 W. Thirteen Mile Road, Beverly Hills, MI 48025.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 28 to May 2, 2019