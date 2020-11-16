Ola Rose Lee Gibbs-Sutherland
Oakes, ND - Ola Rose Lee Gibbs-Sutherland, age 93, of Oakes, North Dakota passed peacefully Friday morning November 6, 2020. She contracted the Covid virus.
She is joining her father, Sam Henry Gibbs; stepfather, Ernest Abernathy; mother, Alice Gibbs-Abernathy and her brothers, Tommy, Linwood, & Shelton.
She is survived by her 4 children, Lory Lee, Alice, Paul, Jr., & Scott William (ex Marie); her 3 grandchildren, Michael (ex Kaylin), Gavin, & Danielle; 4 great grandchildren, Brayden, Nolan, Brennan, & Abigael; her nephew Doug (who cheered her up every time he called), her niece Melba (Carl & Elliot) nephew Tommy, Jr. (Deborah, Chris & Brian) and niece Linda (Buck), Shirley Barney & Rebecca; and her new found friends of Harley Wagner, Barb & Robert Lewis, & Peggy Rodingen.
She was a career woman who truly paved a path for women starting in the Women's Army Corps (W.A.C.), then a mother of 4 children and later a 3rd career working as a civil servant with the Veterans Hospital also as a med tech. She was the first Female Soldier of the Month from Fort Lee, VA to be honored at the Pentagon and the first female Director of the Clinical Laboratory at the VA Hospital in Allen Park, Michigan.
Rest in Peace Mom. You are still loved more than you know.
A service will be held at a later date.
Memorials are preferred to the Hospice of the Red River Valley 1701 38th St. S. Fargo, ND 58103.