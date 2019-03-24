|
|
Olga (Timny) Bahleda
Sun City, AZ - March 18, 2019. Age 97. Born in Detroit to Russian immigrant parents, faithful Orthodox Christian, avid card player and newspaper reader, furiously independent and sharp minded always. Beloved wife of the late Frank, proud mother of Pam Miller (the late Chuck), Kathy Monhollen (John) and Janet Hayden (Andy). Loving grandmother to Megan Lemieur (David), Andrew Lippolis (Rachel), Jaclyn Hayden and Kristen Hayden. Adoring great-grandmother to Miles Lippolis and Samantha Lemieur. Cherished aunt to James Penkszik (June), Gerald Penkszik (Wendy) and Mark Timny. Dearest sister to the late Mary Penkszik, Henry Timny and John Timny. Visitation and funeral Wednesday, March 27 at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 20500 Anglin, Detroit (at 8 Mile Rd. between Dequindre and Ryan). Visiting beginning at 10am, funeral begins at 11am. Interment immediately following at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vladimir's Seminary, Office of Advancement, 575 Scarsdale Rd., Yonkers, New York 10707, or a , are welcome.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 24, 2019