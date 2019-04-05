|
|
Olga Efstathiou
- - Olga Efstathiou passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the age of 79. She was born September 8, 1939, in Indianapolis, the daughter of Gust and Helen Pappas. She was a graduate of Butler University, majoring in education. She began her teaching career in Elementary Education in Livonia, where she taught for over 35 years. Surviving are her husband of over 50 years, Constantine; two daughters, Lena (Darrin) and Elaine (Adam); three grandchildren, Nicholas, Matthew, and Samuel; sister, Joann Sims; brother, John Pappas. She was a longtime member of Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Farmington Hills, where she was an active member in the Philoptochos. She was an avid reader and gardener, and was a member of Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel. The funeral service will be at 11:00am on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1701 E. Saginaw, Lansing. The family will receive friends at the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel, 900 E. Michigan Ave, Lansing, from 3:30 - 7:00pm with Trisagion at 4:00. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to or The ALS Association.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 5, 2019