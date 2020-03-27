Resources
Olga Mary Soroka


1929 - 2020
Olga Mary Soroka, beloved mother, grandmother (baba), sister and friend, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020. Olga is reunited with her husband (John) and daughter (Patricia) in heaven, and leaves behind her daughter Irene, granddaughter Teresa and her husband Scott, grandson Stephen and his wife Andrea, her brother Eustace and his wife Patricia, her nieces and nephews and their families, and caregivers Kim and James who became family. Olga was everybody's "Baba" and she will be especially missed by her great-grandchildren Stephanie, Kayla, Nicholas and Alex.

Olga was born in Ukraine in 1929. With her husband John and mother Sofia, Olga came to the U.S. in 1950, and made her way to Michigan where she raised her family. She was always ready to feed everyone, making sure no one left her house without having had a good meal. With a laugh so contagious, you just couldn't help but giggle when you'd hear Olga's laughter, even without knowing why. Baba was always cracking a joke, making a smart comment, or trying to get away with something.

Olga will be laid to rest at St. Hedwig's Cemetery, and a celebration of Olga's life will be held later this year.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020
