Olga S. Baich
Clinton Township - Olga S. Baich, of ClintonTwp., MI, age 95, passed away on June 26, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late George (Dukie) Baich. Loving mother of Melissa (Rick) Osborn, Melinda (Milan) Radjenovic, Melanie (Jim DeCock) Jurkiewicz, and the late Mark (Annette) Baich. Dear daughter of late Boza and Danica Sivanov. Dearest sister of late William (Viola) Sivanov and Helen (Wilfred) Lange. Cherished grandmother of Jessica (Aleksandar Ivanov) Jurkiewicz, Michael George Radjenovic, Marco Radjenovic and Allecia Jurkiewicz. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and kumovi. Olga graduated from Michigan State University with a Bachelor's Degree in 1946, she also received her Master's Degree from Oakland University. Olga was a true Spartan fan right until the end. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. Lazarus Serbian Orthodox Cathedral 4575 E. Outer Drive, Detroit, MI, at 11:00am with instate 10:00am. Interment Cadillac Memorial Gardens East, Clinton Twp., MI. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Chas. Verheyden Inc. 43300 Garfield, Clinton Twp., MI Please share a memory at www.verheyden.org.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.