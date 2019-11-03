Services
Olive "Ollie" Bateman

Olive "Ollie" Bateman Obituary
Olive "Ollie" Bateman

Saint Clair Shores - Age 99, November 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Daniel "Ross". Loving mother of Mark (Debra), Tim (Genell), and Dan (Anne) Cherished grandmother of David (Kim), Sheila (Damon), and Danny (Rachel). Great-grandmother of Molly, Kate, Abby, and Harvey, Also survived by countless loving family and friends, especially her dearest friend Marilyn "Muggy" Jones. Funeral Wednesday 12 noon at the A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road at Masonic, Warren, with Mr. Tony Coccia officiating. Visitation Tuesday 5-9 PM. Memorials to Church of Christ Care Center, 23575 15 Mile Road, Clinton Township, MI 48035. www.ahpeters.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -