Olive Cecelia "Ovie" Oldfield
Olive Cecelia Oldfield "Ovie"

October 28, 2020, age 104

Born Olive Bellmore March 18, 1916 in Houghton MI

Beloved wife of the late Alfred, dear mother of Mary (Bruce) the late John Oldfield, Janine Stackpoole and Jerome Oldfield, mother in law of Bill Stackpoole and Lois Oldfield .Proud Grandmother of 16 Great grandmother of 25.

Instate at St James Church 46325 W Ten Mile Road Novi Monday 10:00am until the funeral Liturgy at 10:30am. Interment Glen Eden Cemetery Livonia MI.

Donations in memory of Ovie can be made to the Father Solanus Casey Center www.cskdetroit.org




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
