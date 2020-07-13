Olive Chung Wong
- - July 10, 2020, Age 90. Beloved wife of the late Andrew for 64 years. Dear mother of Jeffrey (Marilyn), Pam, Lisa DiPirro (Rick), Jonathan, Andrew and Jodi. Loving grandmother of Chris, Mitchell, Jordan, Shannon, Reilly and Spencer. Family will receive friends Thursday 4-8pm at A. J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), 248-549-0500. Interment, Monday, July 20, 11am at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly Twp., MI. Memorial tributes to the Association of Chinese Americans Scholarship Fund, 32585 Concord Dr., Madison Heights, MI 48071.
