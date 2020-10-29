Olive Norton Peters
Marquette - Olive Norton Peters of Marquette, MI, wife of the late James Peters, passed away at UP Health Systems after a brief illness on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the age of 100. Born in Sevogle, New Brunswick, Canada she was daughter of the late Stephen and May (Waye) Norton.
Olive is survived by daughters - June (John) Downs of Munising, Myrna Peters of Marquette; son - Jimmy (Nancy) Peters of Spofford, NH; 4 grandkids; and 5 great-grandkids; brother - Doug (Joan) Norton; sister-in-laws - Phyllis Norton and Doan Menzies. Olive was predeceased by: her parents; her husband; brothers Burton, Willis, Weldon, Ronald, Harvey, Robert, Leonard, Henry and Hubert; sisters Annie McCoombs-Sutherland and Alice Pretu.
Olive was a fulltime homemaker who embraced that roll. Exercise and healthy diet were a part of her daily routine. She was devoted to her family and husband of 62 years. She was very proud of his hockey accomplishments and the good work he and the Red Wing Alumni did for charity in Michigan. She was also a person of strong faith which became evermore important to her as the decades passed.
Cremation has occurred. A family memorial service celebrating Olive's life and interment will take place in the spring. Olive's obituary and online guestbook may be viewed and signed at bowermanfuneralhome.net
.