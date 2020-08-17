Oliver Mitchell, Jr.
Passed peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Devoted father of Tamara M. Dixon (Norman), Brija DasGupta, Constance L. Crawford and Cynthia L. Crawford; Grandfather of Carrie A. Bonds-Kendall, Najah DasGupta, Sebastian DasGupta, Richard L. Howerton and Ryan L.Howerton; Great-Grandfather of Keith DasGupta and Kenver DasGupta; Nephew of Maggie Tuggle and Rachel Gilbert; Brother-in-law of Caroline Horton; Uncle of Richard D. Horton and Garrett C. Horton; Godson of Frances Upson; survived by a host of family and friends. Predeceased by parents, Oliver (Eufethier) Mitchell, Sr., Patterson (Lois) Pitts; brothers Richard Horton and Thomas Horton, nephew Jerome Horton, wife Florence Mitchell.
Visitation is Monday, August 24, 2020,10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., McGuire Funeral Home,7400 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, DC. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. www.mcguire-services.com