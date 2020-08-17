1/1
Oliver Mitchell Jr.
Oliver Mitchell, Jr.

Passed peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Devoted father of Tamara M. Dixon (Norman), Brija DasGupta, Constance L. Crawford and Cynthia L. Crawford; Grandfather of Carrie A. Bonds-Kendall, Najah DasGupta, Sebastian DasGupta, Richard L. Howerton and Ryan L.Howerton; Great-Grandfather of Keith DasGupta and Kenver DasGupta; Nephew of Maggie Tuggle and Rachel Gilbert; Brother-in-law of Caroline Horton; Uncle of Richard D. Horton and Garrett C. Horton; Godson of Frances Upson; survived by a host of family and friends. Predeceased by parents, Oliver (Eufethier) Mitchell, Sr., Patterson (Lois) Pitts; brothers Richard Horton and Thomas Horton, nephew Jerome Horton, wife Florence Mitchell.

Visitation is Monday, August 24, 2020,10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., McGuire Funeral Home,7400 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, DC. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. www.mcguire-services.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-6600
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
August 17, 2020
I have known Oliver for 3 years. He was a kind, respectful, loving man. He treated me like family shown me the upmost respect. I will miss hearing his laugh, our conversation and his bear hugs and wet kisses on my cheeks. I will truly miss you Oliver, your with Flo now. So Rest In Peace. ❤
Belinda Craig
Friend
August 17, 2020
Rest in Heavenly Peace dear friend. Your smile, laughter, and presence will be missed. I pray your family will find peace and comfort in knowing you are with the Lord. God Bless you and your family.
CONSTANCE M PHILLIP
Classmate
