Services
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt Rd
Westland, MI 48185
(734) 522-9400
Reposing
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt Rd
Westland, MI 48185
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt Rd
Westland, MI 48185
View Map
Olivia N. Rossi Obituary
Olivia N. Rossi

Westland - Passed away August 23, 2019. Age 23. Cherished daughter of Audra Rossi and Michael Rossi. Dear sister of George, Raquel and Michael. Loving aunt of Alyse Rossi. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was loved by many friends. Olivia will be remembered the most for her outgoing personality and contagious smile. Resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd. (S. of Ann Arbor Tr.) Friday 1-9 p.m. Funeral Service Saturday 10:30 a.m. from the Griffin Chapel. A GoFundMe page-Help Lay Olivia Rossi to Rest has been set up to help cover Funeral expenses.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 28, 2019
