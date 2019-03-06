Services
For more information about
Onallee Trachsel
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Onallee Gertrude Trachsel


Onallee Gertrude Trachsel Obituary
Onallee Gertrude Trachsel

- - Age 95. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Karlyn (Tim) Gies, Brian (Jane) Trachsel, Jay (Elizabeth) Trachsel, Jeff (Karen) Trachsel and Lynne (Brett) Barnes. Cherished grandmother of 13. Great grandmother of 25.

Visitation Thursday March 7, 2019 from 5-8 pm and Friday 10 am until the time of service at 11 am at Harry J. Will Funeral Home 37000 Six Mile Rd. in Livonia. Memorial contributions appreciated to Woodhaven Retirement Community 29667 Wentworth Livonia, MI 48154.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 6, 2019
