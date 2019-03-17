|
Ordella Mae Machacek (née Demers)
Dearborn - February 4, 2019, peacefully. Twelfth and youngest child of Philippe and Marie-Anne (Vaillancourt), born March 25, 1933, in Pembroke, Ontario. Preceded in death by her siblings and husband, Zdenek. Survived by Larry (Mary), Carol, 3 grandsons, 2 great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. Longtime resident of Windsor and Dearborn. Proud French Canadian, worked for over 30 years (Hiram Walker, Bob Ford Ford). Raised in a home rich with love and character, she was a kind, generous loving soul. Infused with a natural curiosity and a zest for life, she loved music, dancing, throwing great parties, going to festivals and enjoying family and friends. Her smile and humor, fortitude, wisdom, and nonjudgmental and unconditional love will live on in our hearts. Thanks to the good people at Heartland Dbn Hts who cared for her the final two years of her life. Celebration of Life will be held.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 17, 2019