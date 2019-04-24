|
Otto Bernard "Bud" Scherf
- - OTTO BERNARD "BUD" April 19, 2019, Age 95. Beloved and loving husband of Mary Catherine "Kay" (May 16, 2009). Dear father of Kathleen Scherf, Joanne Scherf (Debbie Vander), Mary Beth Mayler (Mark), Martha Scherf-Pompa (Kenie), and Thomas Scherf (Shirley). Proud grandfather of Jaclyn (Tom), Lindsey (Stephen), Michael, Peter (Christina), Brian (Rachel), and Emma. Also remembered by in-laws, nieces, nephews and many other relatives and beloved friends. With great pride, Bud served in World War II, stationed in Texas where he was an MP at prisoner of war camps. Following his service, he worked at Ford Motor Company and was a "Ford" man his entire life. Bud's interests were many but among his favorites were travel, genealogy, writing and photography - especially when he could combine them which he often did. His extensive research led him to writing two books, "A Time to Remember: Lineage of the Scherf Family" and "The Couture Legacy: The Story of Mary Catherine" - chronicles of our family histories. These treasures he created speak to his great love of family, a love that he gave in abundance throughout his life. Bud took great pride in his little spot of heaven on earth - his cottage on Elk Lake. Built in the 1920s, he purchased it in the 1970s and lovingly cared for that cabin through so many years. With every magnificent sunset, every lap of the water, every tale of "the big one that got away" he'll remain with us. Memorial mass Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Kateri Catholic Church, 16101 Rotunda Dr, Dearborn, MI 48120. Gathering at church Saturday 10:00 a.m. Donations to the Michigan World War II Legacy Memorial appreciated. P.O. Box 237, Royal Oak, MI 48068 or www.michiganww2memorial.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 24, 2019