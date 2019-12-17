Resources
Pamela A. Foley

Pamela A. Foley Obituary
Pamela A. Foley

Livonia - Pamela A. Foley, age 72, passed away December 16, 2019. Beloved wife of Ed for 32 wonderful years. Loved by her sister Patricia and step son Brian and grandchildren: Cecelia and Charlie; and wonderful neighbor Lynne. Will also be missed by her dear canine Par. Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Pamela's honor can be made to the Huron Valley Humane Society.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019
