Pamela A. Foley
Livonia - Pamela A. Foley, age 72, passed away December 16, 2019. Beloved wife of Ed for 32 wonderful years. Loved by her sister Patricia and step son Brian and grandchildren: Cecelia and Charlie; and wonderful neighbor Lynne. Will also be missed by her dear canine Par. Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Pamela's honor can be made to the Huron Valley Humane Society.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019