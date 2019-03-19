|
|
Pamela Ann Geoga
Tucson, AZ - Pamela Ann Geoga passed away March 1st and left a legacy of kindness, leadership and devotion that enriched the many lives she touched along the way. Her loving daughter Katie, her devoted family, and her many dear friends will cherish the memories they shared with her, and celebrate her life of love and generosity.
Pam thrived as a mentor always supporting the development of the next generation of leaders which had a lasting affect on countless friends and colleagues. Pam was also always ready to lend her energies to her beloved University of Arizona, or numerous community causes.
Above all, Pam was a devoted mother to Kate, loving stepmother, devoted child of Christ and Virginia, loving sister to Tina, Doug and Marcia and their spouses, and a dedicated aunt to their children. Pam was never in doubt about her priorities, and her daughter and family always knew they enjoyed her full love and devotion.
The impact of Pam's too brief life is measured in the many lives she touched. Pam was a positive force of nature, whose memory will be cherished and whose legacy will live on in the hearts of her family and many friends.
Should you wish to express condolences to the family, please send cards to Katie Linderman and the Geoga Family, 6311 N. Via Jaspeada, Tucson, AZ 85718. If you want to make a donation in Pam's honor, we know she would be very pleased to continue support for childhood cancer treatment at St. Jude Research Hospital.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 19, 2019