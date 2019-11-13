|
|
Pamela Jean Clampitt
Pamela Jean Clampitt aged 70, born on January 25th, 1949, passed away on November 9th, 2019. Pamela is survived by her loving husband, Patrick Clampitt, her two daughters, Amanda (Clampitt) Jubelt and Stacey Clampitt, her two granddaughters, Annabelle and Elizabeth Jubelt, her sister, Gloria (Kenneth) Terry, her brother, Robert (Wanda) Schweigel and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Verheyden Funeral Home in Eastpointe from 3pm till 8pm on Thursday, November 14th, 2019. Funeral Service will be on Friday, November 15th, 2019 at 10:00am.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019