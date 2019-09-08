Services
Alameda Funeral & Cremation Services - Alameda
1415 Oak Street
Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 522-6020
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Alameda Elks Lodge
2255 Santa Clara Ave.
Alameda, CA
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. David's Episcopal Church
Southfield, MI
Pamela Joan Boyes


1960 - 2019
Pamela Joan Boyes

Alameda, CA - August 23, 1960 - July 28, 2019

Pamela Boyes three-year battle with brain cancer has ended.

Pamela was born in Detroit, MI, and her family moved to Birmingham, MI in 1966. After graduating from Seaholm High School, Pamela earned a bachelor's degree in Telecommunications at Michigan State University in 1982. Pamela pledged the Delta Delta Delta sorority where she made many lifelong friends. She declined MSU's invitation to attend graduate school and moved to San Francisco in 1983 instead. She and her husband, Marty Beene, moved to Alameda in 1992. Their son, Cameron Beene, was born in 1995.

Pamela began working in Human Resources in the late '80s, and during her 30+ year career served hundreds of employees and created Human Resources departments for several new and/or small firms of all kinds. She completed a UC Extension Certificate in HR Management in 1993 and eventually earned a designation of Senior Professional by both the Human Resources Certification Institute and the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM). She became a master at balancing both corporate and employee needs, thereby becoming loved by both management and staff at each firm.

Pamela was an amazing wife, mother, and friend, and involved herself in many segments of life in Alameda, particularly the Alameda Civic Ballet, for which she volunteered backstage as a dresser for several years. Pamela became an avid Jazzerciser, as well as an accomplished cyclist while a member of Team Alameda. She also became very fond of hiking and cross-country skiing. Her most beloved hobby, however, was cinema, and she had an uncanny knack of remembering every leading actor and actress for any film one might inquire about.

Pamela is survived by her husband of 29 years, Marty Beene, and their son, Cameron Beene, 24, of Washington, DC. Pamela's father Richard and siblings Ellen, Susan (Stanley Williams), and Erik (Sue McKee) all reside in Michigan. She is also survived by nine nieces and nephews. Pamela's mother, Joan, passed away in 2018.

There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 2-5PM at the Alameda Elks Lodge (2255 Santa Clara Ave., Alameda). On Saturday, September 21, 2019, there will be a memorial service at St. David's Episcopal Church in Southfield, MI at 11AM with a luncheon following.

Please consider making a contribution in Pamela's memory to support the UCSF Neuro-Oncology Clinic: https://makeagift.ucsf.edu.

For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745), Alameda Funeral and Cremation Services, Alameda, California, 510-522-6020.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 8, 2019
