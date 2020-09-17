Pamela Kay Hirzel
Gaylord - On Friday, September 11, a strong, caring, loving wife, mother, daughter, grandma, and friend, Pamela Kay Hirzel, passed away at the age of 77. We invite you to an outdoor Celebration of Life for Pam on Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at Eric's Home at 5757 Curdy Lane in Howell, Michigan. A short, informal service will take place at 4:00 p.m. Table and chairs will be set up for social distancing and masks will be available. To view Pamelas full obituary, please visit nelsonfuneralhome.com
