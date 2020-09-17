1/1
Pamela Kay Hirzel
Pamela Kay Hirzel

Gaylord - On Friday, September 11, a strong, caring, loving wife, mother, daughter, grandma, and friend, Pamela Kay Hirzel, passed away at the age of 77. We invite you to an outdoor Celebration of Life for Pam on Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at Eric's Home at 5757 Curdy Lane in Howell, Michigan. A short, informal service will take place at 4:00 p.m. Table and chairs will be set up for social distancing and masks will be available. To view Pamelas full obituary, please visit nelsonfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Eric's Home
Funeral services provided by
Nelson Funeral Home
135 N. Center Street
Gaylord, MI 49734
989-732-1770
September 14, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
