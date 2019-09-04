|
|
Pamela Lundgren
Rockwood - Pamela Lundgren, age 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 30, 2019. She was born October 14, 1944.
Loving wife of Francis. Cherished mother of Curtis Czerniak. Dear sister of her beloved Dawn Jarey and the late Sandra Engen. Aunt of Jason Jarey. Mentor and close friend of Karen Kirsch and daughter, Kristin Bixman. She will be missed by Thomas Lundgren and Edward (Paula) Mulhern.
Pamela was a graduate of Cody High School and went on to earn her BA and MLS from Eastern Michigan University. She worked as the assistant head of public housing, City of Inkster and Financial coordinator of CSA SVCS INC, Southfield. Pamela served as Worthy Matron (1989 - 90), Order of Eastern Star Chapter 421, Dearborn; was a proud supporter of veterans' groups and former member of Mustang Owners Club of Southeastern Michigan.
Visitation, Saturday, September 7, 2019, 2:00 - 9:00 PM and Sunday, September 8, 2019 10 AM until time of service 1:00 PM., Molnar Funeral Homes Brownstown Chapel, 23700 West Rd., Brownstown
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019