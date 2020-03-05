Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Pamela R. (Ziehr) Wolfson Obituary
Pamela R. Wolfson (Ziehr)

Pamela R. Wolfson (Ziehr), 67, passed away Feb. 23, 2020. Beloved sister of Christine, Kathleen (Gregory), Joanne (Jim), George & Steven. Loving niece of Helen & Rosemary. Cherished by many nieces, nephews, cousins & friends. Preceded in death by her husband Robert. Memorial gathering Sun., Mar. 15 beginning at 11am until the Memorial Service at 1pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, Livonia. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the .

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
