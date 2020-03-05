|
Pamela R. Wolfson (Ziehr)
Pamela R. Wolfson (Ziehr), 67, passed away Feb. 23, 2020. Beloved sister of Christine, Kathleen (Gregory), Joanne (Jim), George & Steven. Loving niece of Helen & Rosemary. Cherished by many nieces, nephews, cousins & friends. Preceded in death by her husband Robert. Memorial gathering Sun., Mar. 15 beginning at 11am until the Memorial Service at 1pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, Livonia. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the .
