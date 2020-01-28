Services
Paolo "Paul" Vettraino

Paolo "Paul" Vettraino Obituary
Paolo "Paul" Vettraino

- - left this world on January 26, 2020 at the age of 69. Paul was born on September 22, 1950 in St. Elia Fiumerapido, Italy and immigrated to the United States with his family in January, 1955. He was the beloved son of Giovanna and Domenico Vettraino. Paul is survived by his sister Lidia Vettraino and brother Silvano Vettraino; sister-in-law, Suzanne (LeDuc) Serra; nieces Annemarie (Pauletta) Serra, Joanna (Erich) Serra Zinser, Giovanna (Steve) Briggs, and Maria Vettraino; great nieces Juliana, Elisia, Amelia, Evelyn, and Carina; many aunts, uncles, relatives, and dear friends. Paul was preceded in death by his parents Giovanna and Domenico Vettraino, and two siblings, Alice Serra and Antonio Serra. Paul was a wonderful son, brother, uncle, and friend. His presence here will be missed by many. The family will receive friends on Thursday January 30th, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Price Chapel, 3725 Rochester Rd.,Troy, (between Wattles and Big Beaver). The Funeral Mass will be on Friday, January 31st at 11:00 am, at St. Mary of the Hills Catholic Church, 2675 John R, Rochester Hills. Visitation at church begins at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will be at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy. View obituary and share memories at

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
