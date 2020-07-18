Pasquale DiCicco

Pasquale DiCiccoAugust 24, 1929 to July 15, 2020. We lost our beloved father who is survived by his sister Luisa, and step brother Loreto step sister Giovana, his children, Marie,(Danny), Angelo,(Helen) Benedetto, and Robert, (Kelly). His grandchildren, Christopher, Danielle, Mario, Nina, Alex, Alyssa, Christian and Brandon. Pasquale was a beloved father, grandfather and husband of 67 years to recently deceased Domenica (RIP), who together immigrated from Italy in 1956 to make a new home for their family. Pasquale was a Ford Motor Company retiree who loved gardening, bowling, fishing, hunting, wine making and spending time with his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by his loving family and friends and his memory will forever be in our hearts.