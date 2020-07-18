1/1
Pasquale DiCicco
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pasquale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pasquale DiCicco

August 24, 1929 to July 15, 2020. We lost our beloved father who is survived by his sister Luisa, and step brother Loreto step sister Giovana, his children, Marie,(Danny), Angelo,(Helen) Benedetto, and Robert, (Kelly). His grandchildren, Christopher, Danielle, Mario, Nina, Alex, Alyssa, Christian and Brandon. Pasquale was a beloved father, grandfather and husband of 67 years to recently deceased Domenica (RIP), who together immigrated from Italy in 1956 to make a new home for their family. Pasquale was a Ford Motor Company retiree who loved gardening, bowling, fishing, hunting, wine making and spending time with his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by his loving family and friends and his memory will forever be in our hearts.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Modetz Funeral Home & Cremation Service Silverbell Chapel
100 East Silverbell Road
Orion, MI 48359
(248) 371-3777
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved