Services
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
(248) 474-5200
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
Rosary
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
Lying in State
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
23815 Power Rd
Farmington, MI
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
23815 Power Rd
Farmington, MI
1928 - 2019
Pat "Joan" Hartsell Obituary
