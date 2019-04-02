|
|
Pat "Joan" Hartsell
Farmington - Age 90, passed away March 30, 2019. Surviving are her beloved children, Deborah (Kenneth) Day, Diane Dykstra, Daniel (Shirley) Hartsell, David Hartsell, Denise (Greg Gross) Weiss, Duane (Susan) Hartsell, Donna Hartsell and Dean (Tina) Hartsell; 31 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and brother, Richard (Mona Majzoub) Kitch. Sadly, Pat is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn. Visitation Tuesday, April 2, from 3-8 pm, Rosary 7 pm, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral Mass Wednesday, April 3, 10 am (instate 9:30 am) at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church (23815 Power Rd, Farmington). Burial at Oakwood Cemetery, Farmington. Contributions are suggested to the American Red Cross or . Heeney-Sundquist.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 2, 2019